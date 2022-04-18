Blast from the past: MTV’s “Daria”

“Daria” is a late 90s coming-of-age comedy with five seasons of satire and relatability. The binge-worthy show revolves around a sharp-witted teenage girl named Daria who provides sarcastic commentary and critique on social normativity as she delves through a classic high school experience.

The 90% average audience score from Rotten Tomatoes and 8.1/10 rating from IMDb don’t surprise me one bit. What surprises me is that this show isn’t more popular. There are tons of quotable moments, and it may be one of the most relatable animated T.V. shows I have ever watched.

Daria acts as a prime role model for smart alecks everywhere, as having a quick wit is a trait that anyone craves as an adolescent in high school. But she isn’t the only strong character in the show. Her parents, her sister Quinn, her best friend Jane, and various layered classmates play important roles in Daria’s life.

Each episode averages 20 minutes and after the third one, you’ll be singing along with the catchy theme song. The series takes a comedic — and sometimes satirical — approach to important topics like stereotypes, the education system and self-esteem.

Spinnaker asked some UNF students, on Instagram, if they remember the show and their thoughts on it.

“Yes and it was MID at best,” one user replied.

“God tier television,” another said.

“Daria” is available to stream with Paramount Plus and on MTV.com. If you’re looking for a humorous nostalgic show to pass the time, I would definitely recommend watching this. Spinnaker rates this show 4.5 out of 5 Spinnaker Sails.

