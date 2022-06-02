Good part-time summer jobs for students

For students not taking courses, finding things to do over the summer might feel like quite a hassle. One thing any and all students should do is get a job, which allows them to get a basic income and gets them off their parents’ couch to do something productive.

Here are some of the best part-time jobs for students stuck at home over the summer:

Instacart Shopper

Pandemic aside, there are still a lot of groceries getting delivered to people’s homes, especially the elderly. As an Instacart shopper, you can set your own hours, deciding where and when you work. It easily has the most flexible scheduling of any of these jobs.

One of the downsides is that, much like being an Uber driver, you must have a car. In addition, current gas prices are the highest they’ve been in a while. While the cost of gas might be daunting to an Instacart shopper, if you plan your schedule and jobs strategically, you’ll still be making a bit of income.

Lifeguard

The ocean surrounds Florida on three out of four sides. Whether at the beach or at a pool, lifeguards are always in high demand during Florida summers. Being a lifeguard is a great way to get some fresh air and Vitamin D.

Potential lifeguards must be good swimmers, and they also may have to pass a lifeguard test, but it’s well worth it.

Retail Worker

Retail is still a great place for part-time jobs. There are plenty of stores all over the state that are always hiring, and retail is probably the most secure and reliable source of income on this list.

Many places are enticing potential employees with high wages. While working retail is simple, it’s effective. Some retail jobs reportedly also offer tuition reimbursement

Restaurant Staff

Working at a restaurant, like retail, is kind of broad. There are plenty of jobs offered in a restaurant setting including cooks, hosts, and servers. Restaurants have jobs for people who don’t like interacting with customers or jobs for workers with good people skills. For the latter, it can be very financially lucrative.

Restaurant jobs are probably the most commonly stressful jobs on this list, but with tips at play, serving at restaurants can still earn you a lot of money.

Healthcare Worker

It’s not stereotypical to say Florida has a lot of older people living in it. Florida’s reputation as the retirement state has merit, as Florida has the second-highest senior population of any state in the U.S. and the second-highest percentage of seniors relative to the total population, preceded by California and Maine, respectively.

With a high population and significant elderly demographic, healthcare jobs like pharmacies and retirement homes are plentiful. Jobs like these often offer a very calm and relaxed environment. These jobs also have the added benefit of putting their workers on higher priority to get any and all COVID booster shots.

These are just a few of the many jobs students should look into over the summer to help build up finances, add to resumes, and open opportunities further down the line.

___

