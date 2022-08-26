JEA issues boil water advisory for UNF and parts of Jacksonville

JEA issued a Boil Water Advisory for the University of North Florida and other locations nearby Oakridge Water Treatment Plant after finding E. coli bacteria in a water sample on Friday.

Traces of the bacteria were found in a water sample taken before it was treated at the plant itself. Areas affected include Jacksonville’s Southside, the Tinseltown, Town Center business districts and the University of North Florida, according to News4Jax.

⚠️ ALERT: A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for customers near Oakridge Water Treatment Plant on Saints Road after JEA detected traces of E. coli in a water sample before being treated at the plant. JEA has contacted all affected customers. pic.twitter.com/0gJgbC1Ebw — JEA (@NewsfromJEA) August 26, 2022

They will be testing six wells near Oakridge Friday and Saturday with the goal of clearing the advisory by Sunday morning. For updates on impacted areas, visit here.

E coli are bacteria that indicate water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. This waste can cause diarrhea, and symptoms include but are not limited to vomiting, severe stomach cramps and fevers, according to the CDC. Young children and older adults have a greater risk of developing a life-threatening form of kidney failure from E. coli, according to Mayo Clinic.

DO NOT DRINK WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST.

Before drinking all water, bring it to a boil and let it boil for one minute. Let it cool before using it. Use boiled and bottled water for washing dishes, drinking, making ice and any food preparations until JEA lifts the notice. Boiling water kills harmful bacteria in water.

More resources are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline here or by calling 1-800-426-4791.

UNF released a Safe Osprey App alert warning the campus community of the “precautionary boil water advisory” issued to campus.

