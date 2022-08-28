JEA lifts boil water advisory

[Updated 10:30 a.m. Sunday, August 28, to adjust language for discrepancies between two versions of JEA’s press release.]

Two days after detecting E. coli in a water sample on Friday, JEA has lifted the precautionary Boil Water Advisory for the Sandalwood area — part of Jacksonville’s Southside which includes the University of North Florida.

Since it was originally detected, JEA crews sampled water and found clear results, according to a press release sent Sunday morning.

Flush your water lines

JEA recommends everyone in the impacted area flush their lines for three minutes after water returns.

The Boil Water Advisory impacted an area that included nearly 20,000 customers, JEA wrote in a press release.

E coli are bacteria that indicate water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. This waste can cause diarrhea, and symptoms include but are not limited to vomiting, severe stomach cramps and fevers, according to the CDC. Young children and older adults have a greater risk of developing a life-threatening form of kidney failure from E. coli, according to Mayo Clinic.

