Former Osprey pitcher makes it Major, debuts with Red Sox

BOSTON, Mass. – Frank German made history on Saturday, becoming just the second Osprey in University of North Florida (UNF) Division I history to break into the highest echelon of professional baseball.

German called UNF home from 2016 to 2018, racking up an impressive record of 16-4 during his final two seasons with the program. He was then drafted by the New York Yankees in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Ironically enough, his debut came with the Boston Red Sox, arch rivals of the Yankees. German was traded across enemy lines in January of 2021, working his way up through the minors since. He posted a combined record of 5-2 with a 2.72 earned run average (ERA) during stints in Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in the 2022 season.

This season has not been ideal for Boston, currently sitting last in the AL East. This has led to some of the organization’s younger prospects getting a chance to show what they have on the brightest of stages.

Much like this season, German’s first appearance didn’t exactly go his way. He allowed two base hits and two walks in his short time on the mound, giving up four runs in the process. The Red Sox went on to lose 9-0 to the Kansas City Royals, who have been stuck in a cycle of mediocrity following their World Series run in 2015.

Bryan Baker, UNF’s other former player currently in MLB, has been an anchor in the bullpen for the Baltimore Orioles. Perhaps this will open the door for a little friendly rivalry between two former Osprey teammates battling in the AL East.

One rough performance to start things off is not the end of the world. Debuts rarely go well, as there is obviously an adjustment period to MLB competition. With time, German will have the chance to settle in and continue to make UNF baseball fans proud.

