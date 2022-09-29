Free Wi-Fi hotspots available amidst power outages, some UNF services to resume after Ian

Comcast announced yesterday that its public Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots are open to everyone in Florida — even people who are not subscribers — in the wake of over 2.6 million Florida homes being without power due to Hurricane Ian, according to poweroutage.us.

The over 200,000 Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots are usually located in public places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses but sometimes extend to people’s homes. For the time being, people in Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida can use the hotspots, assuming severe weather doesn’t interrupt the service.

If in range, users can select “xfinitywifi,” which should bring them to a sign-in page. Non-customers do not need to sign in. Instead, they should find a section of the page that says “Get Connected” and agree to the terms and conditions to use the Wi-Fi.

The complimentary sessions should last two hours before users will need to renew their sessions. To find the nearest hotspots in case power outages come throughout the day, click here and scroll down the page to find an interactive map.

Some locations that have hotspots near the University of North Florida (UNF) campus include:

3855 Regent Blvd – Near Lot 18 and Osprey Ridge Road

11700 Central Pkwy – Near Ogier Gardens

5000 Kernan Blvd S – Near the Adam W. Herbert University Center and Lot 48

12303 Glen Kernan Pkwy N – Near The Flats at UNF

Hurricane Ian

NOAA predicts the storm to travel north throughout the day and into Friday, approaching South Carolina by Friday night where a hurricane watch has already been issued for the entire coast. A tropical storm warning has been extended north to Duck, North Carolina.

Hurricane Ian, whose maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 miles per hour, is expected to turn north Thursday night and speed up Friday night.

Here are the 11 AM EDT 9/29 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Ian. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the entire coastline of South Carolina now that Ian is expected to regain hurricane intensity. Latest Advisory: https://t.co/tnOTyg5UEw pic.twitter.com/yTeI5RVfzT — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 29, 2022

It is expected to become a hurricane again Thursday night and make landfall as a hurricane Friday, where it has a “rapid weakening forecast” after landfall, according to NOAA’s 11 a.m. update.

University update

UNF released a notice Thursday afternoon notifying the campus community of their plans to resume shuttle services and on-campus dining Friday afternoon.

The Osprey Café will be open Friday, Sep. 30, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. with a limited menu, according to a Housing and Residence Life email sent Thursday afternoon. Ozzie’s Convenience Store & Grille at Osprey Fountains will be open Friday, Sep. 30, from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., the email said.

The University will operate a modified Osprey Connector shuttle route on Friday, Sep. 30, between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to the email. The following stops will be included:

The Flats

Osprey Fountains

Osprey Clubhouse

Osprey Café

Osprey Crossings.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Osprey Connector Shuttle will run it’s standard St. Johns Town Center route from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., according to the email update.

The email also included the following updates and reminders:

The Osprey Fountains Welcome Desk (904 620-5000) remains open 24/7.

Osprey Clubhouse and The Flats at UNF clubhouse remain closed at this time. It is anticipated both facilities will re-open on Saturday, October 1.

Residents should anticipate possible utility outages as the effects of the storm impact our area.

Visitors/guests are not permitted within any residential area, room, suite or apartment until further notice.

The Osprey Fountains, Osprey Clubhouse and The Flats at UNF pool decks and pools remain closed until further notice.

“Housing and Residence Life staff will do rounds of buildings and provide support as long as it is safe to do so,” the email read. “We continue to encourage residents to shelter in place in their rooms.”

The university expects to return to normal operations on Sunday.

Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover Hurricane Ian and its impact on UNF.

