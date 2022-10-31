Volleyball demonstrates offensive superiority, sweeps Bellarmine in road match

The University of North Florida (UNF) Ospreys volleyball team defeated the Bellarmine University (BU) Knights Saturday, dominating them in a 3-0 sweep.

The game was played at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall, the second of four consecutive away games that continue to test the adaptability of this Osprey squad.

There was no shortage of offensive expertise by the Osprey attack, with outside hitter Mahalia White scoring a game-leading 12 kills and middle blocker Maddie Boyd following with nine kills of her own.

The younger players on the team also made a definitive impact on the game, as freshman setter Savannah Cook led the team with an outstanding 30 assists, helping the Ospreys further advance their offensive attack.

The Ospreys are now 7-5 in ASUN conference matchups, a positive record they will only hope to improve on as the ASUN tournament nears closer.

This Osprey volleyball unit will be tested however, as upcoming River City Rumble games against Jacksonville University (JU) will showcase how this UNF squad can perform under pressure. Friday’s game will be played at JU, while Sunday’s match will take place at UNF Arena, which will be hosting its first game this season following a series of renovations.

