Florida Board of Governors member Kent Stermon found dead

Kent Stermon, a Florida Board of Governors (BOG) member and local businessman, has died at 50 years old. Appointed to the BOG in 2019 by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his term was set to end in 2026.

Multiple news organizations are reporting that Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post Office in Atlantic Beach Thursday night.

Calling Stetson a “long-time friend” of the university, University of North Florida President Moez Limayem released an email about the loss Friday morning.

“Governor Stermon was a devoted member of our SUS Board and greatly promoted and supported UNF throughout the years. He was a strong champion of higher education and was deeply committed to the growth and success of our students and our University,” Limayem wrote. “He contributed to UNF in countless ways, and his passion for our University was remarkable.”

Stetson served on multiple nonprofit boards including Boys and Girls Club, Dreams Come True and NFCA of Northeast Florida, according to his profile.

The Board of Governors gave the following statement to First Coast News about Stermon’s death:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Governor Kent Stermon. For the last three years, Kent has served on this board with distinction. He has been a champion of higher education and student success in Florida and a long-time supporter of the University of North Florida in many ways throughout the years. The Board of Governors sends its heartfelt condolences to Kent’s family during this difficult time.”

Both the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Office have named him Citizen of the Year for his philanthropic efforts supporting law enforcement, according to his biography on the Florida BOG website. In 2011, he was named the Ultimate CEO by Jacksonville Business Journal and was recognized as a member of their 40 Under 40 list.

Police do not suspect foul play, News4Jax reported. Florida Politics reported that Stermon suffered a stroke on Monday and had been dealing with “profound health issues” in the days before his death.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details are released.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].