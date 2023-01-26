Spinnaker alum places for Hearst journalism award

Lauren Fox, Spinnaker’s former police reporter and managing editor, placed among the top 20 winners of the Hearst Journalism Awards Program’s explanatory reporting competition, according to results released Wednesday.

Fox, who graduated in the fall of 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Multimedia Journalism, tied for 14th place with two other student journalists with her article Abortion in America through the ages, explained by UNF professors.

The Hearst Journalism Awards Program was created in 1960 to “provide support, encouragement and assistance to journalism education at the college and university level,” according to their website.

The explanatory reporting competition recognizes reporting that “illuminates a significant and complex subject, demonstrating understanding and command of the subject, lucid writing and clear presentation,” as explained by its description.

Student journalists from universities across the country placed for the award, including the University of Florida, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Pennsylvania State University and Temple University, to name a few.

The organization awards scholarships to students for “outstanding performance” in college-level journalism and is open to undergraduate journalism majors enrolled in accredited domestic universities, according to their website.

