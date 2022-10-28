Spinnaker wins third for CMA Pinnacle Award with magazine

Spinnaker won third place for the College Media Association’s Pinnacle Award for Feature Magazine of the Year Thursday night.

Released in Spring 2022, the magazine was the 50th Anniversary Edition delving into 50 years of the University of North Florida’s history. Read the full magazine here.

The College Media Association Pinnacle Awards are a national competition of student media outlets that honors the best college media organizations and individual work. It’s a contest open to student work produced for any college media organization, including print, broadcast and online outlets, during an academic year, according to their website.

The Ball Bearings Magazine from Ball State University won second place, and the Crimson Quarterly from the University of Oklahoma won first place. Check out other awards from the College Media Association here.

