Women’s basketball outmatched in road duel with Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The University of North Florida women’s basketball squad took to the Volunteer State, suffering a tough 77-35 defeat to the Austin Peay Governors on Thursday.

It’s been a rough season for the young UNF squad, who entered with a 6-15 record. Meanwhile, Austin Peay took a strong 14-7 showing into Thursday’s contest.

It was all Governors from the jump, as they quickly asserted rule after outscoring the Ospreys 24-4 in the first quarter of play. The offensive attack slowed for Austin Peay in the second quarter, but they still bested the Ospreys to take a 39-12 lead going into halftime.

From here on out, Austin Peay didn’t dominate as dramatically as the first quarter, but it was too little too late for the Ospreys. The Governors held a 15-9 advantage in the third quarter, giving them a 54-21 lead going into the last period of play.

UNF posted their highest-scoring quarter of the night, but the Austin Peay lead was insurmountable by that point. The Governors held on to cruise to a 77-35 win over the Ospreys. Nine of the last 10 games Austin Peay has appeared in have gone their way, a dominant stretch that has pushed them to third in the ASUN standings.

It wasn’t all negative for the Ospreys, who had two players – guard Lyric Swann and forward Emma Broermann – post double-figures in scoring. Broermann accounted for six rebounds, while newcomer Helena Rafnsdottir came off the bench to contribute five rebounds of her own.

The Ospreys have a quick turnaround, staying in Tennessee to take on the Lipscomb Bisons Saturday. The Bisons will be another tough opponent, boasting a 16-8 record of their own. They will also have momentum on their side, having won seven of their last eight outings.

It hasn’t been easy for UNF, but as this season goes on, the squad will only continue to build chemistry as they play with each other more and more. It’s tough getting things rolling in the right direction after losing everyone but two players.

This team has shown what they’re capable of and will look to do that yet again on Saturday and potentially pick up a huge win against Lipscomb.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].