Softball puts on offensive spectacle, dominates FAU in Sunshine State doubleheader

The UNF softball team faced off in a two-game doubleheader at home on Wednesday, with the Ospreys defeating the Florida Atlantic University Owls in both games.

In game one, the Ospreys were all over, with FAU having no way to respond to an eight-run performance at the place. This kept the game short, as the game ended by mercy rule victory in just six innings.

The final score was 8-0, the first of two shutouts on the evening, with FAU failing to score a single run during 13 innings of play.

The true star of game one was junior infielder Abi Bennett, who set the stage for the onslaught at home plate with a three-run homer in the first inning, while also proving her alertness to the pitch by managing two walks on base.

Junior infielder Savannah Channell also was a big help in the winning effort, with her efforts allowing two teammates to put up points while also reaching home herself.

In game two, the only difference was a lack of a mercy rule. Along with UNF managing yet another shutout, the offense didn’t slow down one bit as they completed with a 4-0 win.

Redshirt junior outfielder Chloe Culp was a force to be reckoned with on offense, bolstering the Osprey attack by batting in two runs.

Senior outfielder Kayla Harper also had a fantastic performance offensively, batting in a run while also managing to reach home plate herself.

North Florida now holds a 17-10 record on the season, while also holding a15-5 record at home.

The Ospreys will stay home this weekend to face off against Stetson University in yet another doubleheader on Saturday.

UNF will be looking to win these next two games at any cost, as they have yet to win a game against an opponent in the ASUN conference and a pair of wins against an in-state rival such as Stetson would greatly help a struggling 0-3 conference record.

It will not be easy, however, as the Stetson Hatters are no slouches in their own right, boasting a 17-13 record while trying to bounce back from a loss against the No. 8 ranked Florida Gators.

