Judicial complaint against Soar Party chair dismissed

A judicial complaint filed against Soar Party chair Emily Sullivan last week was dismissed Tuesday by Associate Justice Antwain Marshall. Running uncontested, Sullivan is the student body vice-president elect, according to the unofficial election results.

The complaint alleged that Sullivan broke five rules ranging from the Soar party’s social media usage to the party’s name.

Justice Marshall’s decision letter said that, after reviewing the material, they determined that the complaint met the minimum requirements for a case dismissal.

Part C of the Hearing Guidelines state: “Any significant procedural defect that would make a fair and proper hearing impossible.”

“Therefore, it is my decision that JC-22S-001 does satisfy the grounds for a case dismissal based on the court Hearing Guideline and will not be heard before the Primary Court,” Justice Marshall wrote. There were no other details included in the letter.

