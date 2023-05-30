Physical Facilities staff member found dead on campus, UNF says

A University of North Florida Physical Facilities staff member was found dead in Founders Hall Tuesday morning, the university said in a campus-wide alert. The unidentified person died of natural causes, the alert said.

“The University is heartbroken to lose a member of the Osprey community, and extends its support, thoughts and prayers to members of the family,” the alert said. “Should the family share funeral arrangements, those details will be provided to the campus community.”

Faculty and staff members in need of grief counseling should contact the Employee Assistance Program at (877) 240-6863 or through the Health Advocate website here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].