Review: Sly Cooper is such a steal it’s criminal!

Sly Cooper and the Thevious Raccoonus is a PlayStation 2 game. It is the first installment of the Sly Cooper series. In a world of animals, it is a Robin-Hood type of setting. Sly Cooper is a racoon thief that steals from other thieves, he has his pals, Bentley the Turtle, and Murray the Hippo.

At the time, Murray wasn’t as muscular as he was in the sequels. The three of them met as kids in an orphanage the night Sly’s parents got killed by a thief group known as the Fiendish Five.

There was a book called The Thievious Raccoonus, which taught Sly and his family the skills to become master thieves. Since the villains took the pages, it will be up to Sly and the gang to get them back. But their quest will not be easy.

Each of the Fiendish Five will have their guards to secure the area. To make matters worse, an inspector from Interpol called Carmelita Fox is on their trail. She is considered to be the love interest of Sly Cooper regardless of their being on opposite sides of the law.

What sets Sly apart from the other villains is that his team steals from other thieves, similar to what Robin Hood would do.

Even if it seems to be breaking the rules along the way, it is all in the name of restoring the Cooper legacy. The gameplay is simplistic. It is a platformer game with collectibles. It is very different compared to the sequels which have an open world where levels become missions, which are completed with the chosen character.

For the first game, it is a matter of reaching the end of a level to get a key. The amount of them grabbed shall grant entry to each member of the Fiendish Five.

Along the way, there are clue bottles to break, and getting them all in each level grants a code to the safe Bentley tracks. Inside each safe is a page of the book Sly read when he was 8 years old.

The game eventually got a remaster for high definition on the PlayStation 3. It looks stunning with its HD textures, though one of the boss fights, unfortunately, becomes harder to beat because of the sync with the music tunes.

I recommend getting the original PS2 release for nostalgia purposes, it will make you feel like you are back in 2002.

Or if you want the trilogy in an all-in-one game collection, get the Sly Collection for Ps3. Sly is sadly one of those dormant franchises since he hasn’t received a new game for 10 years.

Not to mention the movie that was hyped up since 2014 never got a chance to be released on the big screen due to the failure of the Ratchet and Clank movie.

Unfortunately, even the Sly Cooper TV show that shortly got announced never saw the light of day. No matter if Sony, Sucker Punch, and Sanzuru Games refuse to continue Sly Cooper is considered a cult classic.

