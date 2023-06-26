Column: How to navigate Florida weather (from a Florida resident)

June 21 marked the first official day of summer, but if you live in Florida, it was a day like any other — humid, sticky, nearing 100 degrees and somehow still raining at numerous, random points of the day. That’s Florida weather for you.

Having lived in Florida my whole life, admittedly, I thought everywhere experienced weather like this. After all, how does one really predict the weather a week in advance and expect it to listen? But, unbeknownst to me, this really is a Florida thing.

In Florida, especially during the summer season, a single day can produce all different kinds of weather. Clouds form in the morning, then a beautiful blue sky appears and just as you’re on your way to the beach, a category four hurricane is headed your direction. Oh wait, it went the other way.

The only thing you can be sure of is it’s going to be hot. Even when it rains.

So how can one possibly plan their day when the weather app is as untrustworthy as say, American politicians? Well, if there’s one thing Floridians know how to do, it’s adapt.

How to navigate Florida’s unpredictable weather

On any given Florida day, if you’re going to be anywhere that isn’t inside your home, it’s important to be prepared. More than important — necessary.

Seriously, at the time I began writing this I could count the number of clouds in the sky. Now the sound of thunder is overpowering my music and a tree is banging on my window as if it’s asking me to save it from the storm headed its way. (I doubt it’ll even start raining before Florida decides it wants to be sunny again.)

Nevertheless, always be prepared. Ironically, you should try and have sunscreen and a raincoat near you at all times. It’s important to be protected from both the UV rays and rainfall, but you never know which may come first, or at all.

Speaking of being prepared, water is a Floridians best friend (unless it’s from the sky.) Always make sure you’re drinking enough water when under the summer sun — it is very easy to become dehydrated if you’re not careful. And it doesn’t count if the water is mixed with tequila. I know you were thinking it.

Also, you should make sure both your air conditioning and windshield wipers work in your car. Sometimes while driving you may see clear skies ahead but dark, ominous clouds in your rear-view mirror. Just keep driving.

Don’t underestimate the ocean. Even though it may seem like a beautiful day for the beach, if a red flag is waving, indicating dangerous riptides in the ocean, believe it. You are not stronger than the current. But, if a green or yellow flag is displayed, jump on in! Just watch out for sea creatures…

The last piece of advice I will leave you with is to expect the unexpected. (Remember a few paragraphs above when I said it sounded like a storm was about to begin? It never rained and the sun is now starting to peek out. I called it.) Expect the unexpected.

While you should always try to have a plan B in place for whatever you decide to do, don’t let unpredictable weather stop you from enjoying your day. Seize the rain! Or take shelter in the nearest restaurant and enjoy an appetizer while Florida makes up its mind. (Be patient with her, she’s learning.)

There are plenty of ways to enjoy a Florida day, and the best part is that you never know what’s in store — how exciting! But seriously, the rain doesn’t usually last that long and the blistering sun most likely won’t last all day.

Happy summer, sunshine state!