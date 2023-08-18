UNF president named one of the Jacksonville Business Journals’ 2023 Ultimate CEOs

Shortly after he wrapped up his first year as president of the University of North Florida, Moez Limayem was named one of 25 recipients of the Jacksonville Business Journal’s 2023 Ultimate CEO award on Wednesday.

The award is a celebration of some of the men and women whose stewardship of their organizations, community involvement and overall leadership have helped shape the First Coast and its economy, according to the Business Journal’s announcement.

“It is an honor to lead this outstanding University,” Limayem said in a UNF press release on Friday. “This recognition reflects the great work of our entire team at UNF, including our dedicated Board of Trustees and our talented faculty and staff. Every day we are inspired by our amazing students, who are doing incredible work and already making their mark on our community.”

Limayem took the helm as UNF’s seventh president in August 2022. UNF is the only public university in Jacksonville. The Business Journal selects recipients of the award with input from local business leaders.

Looking back

Two months ago, the Board of Trustees approved his 5-year strategic plan, which set lofty goals for the university: to grow UNF’s enrollment to 25,000 by 2028; to rank among the Top 100 Public Universities in the U.S. News & World Report. It will soon go before the Florida Board of Governors for final approval.

Since the debut of the university’s strategic plan, the Princeton Review named UNF among the “Best of the South” universities in early August, and Money magazine named UNF “one of America’s Best Colleges” in July.

Making a splash when he was announced as one of the final candidates to lead UNF, Limayem previously served as the Lynn Pippenger Dean of the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business. In that role, he was named one of the Power 100: Tampa Bay’s Most Influential Business Leaders of 2022 by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

The award

The Jacksonville Business Journal has honored various local leaders with the Ultimate CEO award for over a decade. All honorees have been in their role for at least a year and demonstrated “organizational leadership, community engagement and other attributes that are helping create the Jacksonville of the future,” wrote Timothy Gibbons, the editor-in-chief of the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Selected by the Business Journal with the input of local business leaders, these honorees stand as an example of leadership in the Jacksonville area, according to the Business Journal.

Here are all 25 local business leaders who were also honored by the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Andy Allen of Corner Lot Development

Kimberly Allen of 904WARD

Michael Brannigan of Suddath

Jennifer Brown of KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools

Tom Crowley of Crowley

Caitlin Doherty of MOCA Jacksonville

Kyle Etzkorn of Borland Groover

Arun Gulani of Gulani Vision Institute

Jack Hanania of Hanania Automotive Group

Corey Hasting of Engel & Volkers First Coast

Don Hune of Lift Power

Cristine Kirk of Malone AirCharter

Nick Largura of Superior Construction

Moez Limayem of the University of North Florida

Robert Lynn of Future Home Loans

Paul Martinez of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida

Peter Menziuso of Johnson & Johnson Vision

Sonya Morales-Marchisillo of Pinnacle Communications Group LLC

R. Lawrence Moss of Nemours Children’s Health

Quang Pham of Cadrenal Therapeutics

Ju’Coby Pittman of Clara White Mission

Jennifer Ryan of Volunteers in Medicine Jacksonville Inc.

Ted Schremp of IQ Fiber

George Stavros of Pacesetter Technology

Jay Stowe of JEA

All the honorees will be celebrated with a special section of the Jacksonville Business Journal and an event in October. The Business Journal will spotlight what each honoree has accomplished, what they have learned along the way and what they see on the horizon, according to the Business Journal.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].