Princeton Review ranks UNF among “Best in the South”

The University of North Florida once again received national recognition as a top university in a national publication on Tuesday, this time named as part of the Princeton Review’s “Best in the South” for the 15th consecutive year.

This news comes just under a month after Money magazine named UNF “one of America’s best colleges.” This week’s honor had more of a regional focus, where schools in 10 states were considered.

“We are happy to be recognized as a top leader in higher education in the South, which is a testament to our outstanding faculty and staff and the thousands of students who select us as their university of choice each year,” UNF President Moez Limayem said. “UNF is growing and will continue to produce the highest caliber graduates to serve the talent needs in our region and beyond.”

This growth has been a recent source of contention among the UNF community. On one hand, UNF’s five-year plan to increase enrollment to 25,000 is a step in increasing the university’s national reputation and brand awareness. However, many are concerned due to the current housing issues students are facing without an added influx of new students.

The Princeton Review selected 109 schools in the South for this year’s awards, focusing on eight categories that can be seen below.

Academics – How hard students work and how much they get back for their efforts

Admissions Selectivity – How competitive admissions are at the school

Financial Aid – How much financial aid a school awards and how satisfied students are with that aid

Fire Safety – How well prepared a school is to prevent or respond to campus fires

Quality of Life – How happy students are with their lives outside the classroom

Green – How a school performs as an environmentally aware and prepared institution

Professors Interesting – Based on surveyed students’ agreement or disagreement with the statement: “Your instructors are good teachers”

Professors Accessible – Based on surveyed students’ agreement or disagreement with the statement: “Your instructors are accessible outside the classroom”

With continued recognition in publications like these and further growth and expansion on campus, UNF will hope to continue its ascent to greater national prominence.

