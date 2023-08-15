UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

The Princeton Review logo
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.

Cheryl Rogers, Clean Water Campaign Integration Ambassador

August 14, 2023

Player running with ball.
Maxwell Taylor (bass), Samuel Baglino (guitar/vocals), Luke Hoey (guitar) and Josh Gualino (drums) of Jacksonville Beachs Seagate. Photo courtesy of Seagate.
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, are sworn in during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Ethan Leckie, Opinions Editor

August 7, 2023

Princeton Review ranks UNF among “Best in the South”

Riley Platt, Sports Editor
August 15, 2023

The University of North Florida once again received national recognition as a top university in a national publication on Tuesday, this time named as part of the Princeton Review’s “Best in the South” for the 15th consecutive year. 

This news comes just under a month after Money magazine named UNF “one of America’s best colleges.” This week’s honor had more of a regional focus, where schools in 10 states were considered.

“We are happy to be recognized as a top leader in higher education in the South, which is a testament to our outstanding faculty and staff and the thousands of students who select us as their university of choice each year,” UNF President Moez Limayem said. “UNF is growing and will continue to produce the highest caliber graduates to serve the talent needs in our region and beyond.”

This growth has been a recent source of contention among the UNF community. On one hand, UNF’s five-year plan to increase enrollment to 25,000 is a step in increasing the university’s national reputation and brand awareness. However, many are concerned due to the current housing issues students are facing without an added influx of new students.

The Princeton Review selected 109 schools in the South for this year’s awards, focusing on eight categories that can be seen below.

  • Academics – How hard students work and how much they get back for their efforts
  • Admissions Selectivity – How competitive admissions are at the school
  • Financial Aid – How much financial aid a school awards and how satisfied students are with that aid 
  • Fire Safety – How well prepared a school is to prevent or respond to campus fires 
  • Quality of Life – How happy students are with their lives outside the classroom 
  • Green – How a school performs as an environmentally aware and prepared institution
  • Professors Interesting – Based on surveyed students’ agreement or disagreement with the statement: “Your instructors are good teachers”
  • Professors Accessible – Based on surveyed students’ agreement or disagreement with the statement: “Your instructors are accessible outside the classroom”

With continued recognition in publications like these and further growth and expansion on campus, UNF will hope to continue its ascent to greater national prominence.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Riley Platt, Sports Editor
Riley Platt is a senior multimedia journalism student at the University of North Florida. He is a lifelong Jacksonville native and has always had a burning passion for sports, specifically at the collegiate level. He grew up coming to UNF basketball games as early as his middle school days and now gets to cover the Ospreys, living out his childhood dreams. Riley's done a bit of everything with Spinnaker, whether it be writing over 200 articles, doing play-by-play commentary for UNF basketball or even serving as sports anchor for Spinnaker TV’s weekly Nest News. He hopes to continue his journey into the sports world working for a team one day.

