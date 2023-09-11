UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
A UNF student holds up an LGBTQ flag with a fist at a protest

UNF pulled from Campus Pride's 2023 LGBTQ-friendly colleges, universities list

2
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Idalia as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

UNF cancels classes, shuts down campus ahead of Idalia

3
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.

Letter to the Editor: The Power of Labor at UNF

4
Six yellow-colored stick figures play tug-of-war. Three on the right represent the Board of Trustees, and stand beneath a UNF logo. Three on the left represent the faculty union, and stand beneath the UFF-UNF logo.

Negotiation of UNF’s post-tenure review implementation nears an end

5
The outside of the Fine Arts Center, which began construction during the first few weeks of the fall 2023 semester, was locked down in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. Though still not complete, materials left outside were strapped down.

Strengthening to Category 2, NHC advises Idalia is "likely to become a major hurricane soon"

The team released renderings for the Stadium of the Future in June. (Courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars)
An area behind the UNF Library has been fenced off to serve as a staging area for construction.
Volleyball sweeps day one of UNF Invite after a five-set thriller
Despite the tough loss, Osprey nation came out in abundance as this game was the most attended womens sports event in UNF history
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) speaks with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

OPINION: A billion dollars is a big ask from the Jaguars to Jacksonville residents

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter
September 11, 2023

The Jaguars are asking for $1 billion to stay in Jacksonville.  

Although political division consumes society, most of the city (as of last year) was against the renovation of EverBank Stadium.

Before the stadium’s true cost was officially announced, a UNF Public Opinion Research Lab poll asked residents whether they would support spending $850 million on a new stadium. Eighty percent said no. 

However, most respondents also wanted the Jags to stay in town: 65% of respondents to a similar poll agreed that retaining the team was at least somewhat important. The city currently finds itself in an ultimatum. While a new stadium would undoubtedly add an immense draw for tourists, events and locals, the cost is far too high to be feasible.

The team released renderings for the “Stadium of the Future” in June. (Courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars)

To properly enjoy a stadium, residents must also feel secure while using it. Polled ahead of the most recent mayoral election, residents noted that their most immediate concern on the ballot was crime. 

As of the latest statistics in 2022, Jacksonville has retained the sour title of Florida’s murder capital. Not only is Jacksonville more fatal compared to other Florida cities but, in comparison to the rest of the nation, it is the 23rd most deadly city.

In response, Sheriff T.K. Waters has proposed a JSO budget increase of $35 million for 80 additional officers. If the city is willing to spend a billion on a new stadium, $35 million to make the streets safer is a small ask.

If $35 million is a small ask, then $16 million is near nonexistent next to $1 billion. Mayor Donna Deegan has stated part of her plan to combat crime is to refocus Jacksonville on community engagement. Specifically, the mayor wants to restart a program named Jacksonville Journey that ran on $16 million. Accounting for inflation, the price is still inconsequential compared to the cost of a new Jaguars stadium.

That’s not to say EverBank Stadium shouldn’t be updated at all. If the Jaguars require an addition to their existing stadium, the renovations should be completed within a more reasonable budget. Retaining the Jags and not overspending on the stadium is the most ideal strategy for Jacksonville.   

A compromise should be able to be reached where the stadium is updated, but not at such a crippling price for the city. Jacksonville certainly thrives from having an investor such as Jaguar’s owner Shad Khan within city limits. However, the cost of this original deal is too steep for taxpayers. The city can bolster its economic capabilities in a safe environment by diverting some funds to JSO and the Jacksonville Journey and still completing smaller renovations to the stadium. 

Regardless of the solution, Mayor Deegan undoubtedly has a considerable challenge ahead as she attempts to broker a deal between the city and the Jaguars. 

 ___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Football
Player running with ball.
Gallery: UNF hosts Seminoles for football practice
Lawrence signs autograph for child
Gallery: Jaguars training camp showcases new facility, exciting storylines
Attendee stands to ask question at Jaguars huddle
Jaguars huddle events not “shying away” from proposed stadium renovation details
With renovations, the stadium will see its capacity decrease to 62,000 for NFL games, also boasting the ability to expand for select events.
Jaguars reveal plans to upgrade TIAA Bank Field, dubbed “Stadium of the Future”
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) speaks with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Will recent Jags’ success affect UNF student ticket deals?
Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams at training camp in 2022.
Jaguars look to continue miracle run against Chiefs in Divisional round
More in Latest
An area behind the UNF Library has been fenced off to serve as a staging area for construction.
Detour! What to know about construction across campus
Volleyball sweeps day one of UNF Invite after a five-set thriller
Volleyball sweeps day one of UNF Invite after a five-set thriller
Despite the tough loss, Osprey nation came out in abundance as this game was the most attended womens sports event in UNF history
Women’s soccer suffers blowout loss to top ranked Seminoles
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) speaks with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jaguars prepare for kickoff Sunday after second-ever undefeated preseason
Six yellow-colored stick figures play tug-of-war. Three on the right represent the Board of Trustees, and stand beneath a UNF logo. Three on the left represent the faculty union, and stand beneath the UFF-UNF logo.
Negotiation of UNF’s post-tenure review implementation nears an end
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: The Power of Labor at UNF
More in Opinions
Student Government banner
OPINION: The Interfaith Space’s removal is a step backwards for SG
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: Protect the waters we love before it’s too late!
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, are sworn in during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
OPINION: Aliens? In this economy?
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: Why I am staying
students talk and debate with preachers on the edge of the green holding large signs with often profane messages on them
OPINION: There may be a solution to the “preachers on the Green” after all
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: UNF needs a stronger campus community
About the Contributor
Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter
Jace Brown is an opinions reporter for Spinnaker.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest