UNF police release photos of suspect in on-campus theft

After an unidentified person robbed an office on the third floor of Building 51 Monday afternoon, the University of North Florida has now released two photos of the suspect.

The suspect allegedly stole credit cards and cash from the unattended office and fled after the victim returned, the Safe Ospreys alert said yesterday.

UPD reminds the campus community always to lock doors and secure their valuables when left unattended.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime or a suspect, please contact the University of North Florida Police Department at (904) 620-2800. Crimes may also be reported confidentially through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program here.

