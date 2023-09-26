UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.

Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment

2
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)

OPINION: Mask mandates belong in 2020

3
The first section of President Limayem’s email to faculty on Wednesday, Sep. 15. (Graphic by Carter Mudgett for Spinnaker)

UNF’s proposed post-tenure review policy goes before the Board of Trustees Monday; understanding the context

4
UNF logo carved in stone

Post-tenure review negotiations grind to a halt as UNF declares impasse

5
OPINION: UFF-UNF fights the good fight. Good professors should keep their jobs.

OPINION: UFF-UNF fights the good fight. Good professors should keep their jobs.

President Moez Limayem speaks to Jacksonville leaders, community members about future collaboration between the city and the university, among other topics, at a Cuppa Jax event on Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2023.
UNF logo
The suspect (shown above). Photo courtesy of the University of North Florida.
Photo courtesy of 86 Hope.
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.

UNF police release photos of suspect in on-campus theft

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
September 26, 2023

After an unidentified person robbed an office on the third floor of Building 51 Monday afternoon, the University of North Florida has now released two photos of the suspect.

The suspect (shown above). Photo courtesy of the University of North Florida.

The suspect allegedly stole credit cards and cash from the unattended office and fled after the victim returned, the Safe Ospreys alert said yesterday.

UPD reminds the campus community always to lock doors and secure their valuables when left unattended.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime or a suspect, please contact the University of North Florida Police Department at (904) 620-2800. Crimes may also be reported confidentially through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
Photo courtesy of 86 Hope.
Banjos and beater kids, an interview with 86 Hope
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.
UNF police searching for suspect in theft on-campus, alert says
(Jan Kahánek/Unsplash)
Want to submit a letter? Here's how
A graphic of a bike and a lock.
How to keep your bike from being stolen
The Red Zone is a heightened time of sexual assault on college campuses occurring from the beginning of the Fall semester to Thanksgiving break (Photo edited to appear red).
From now till Thanksgiving, staying safe during "the Red Zone" at UNF
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, center, is hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback LJarius Sneed, left, and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fl. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jaguars face defeat in first home game against conference rivals
More in News
Limayem smiles
Limayem turns down salary bump, UNF BOT praise his “successful first year”
UNF climbs in U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings
UNF climbs in U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.
Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment
The first section of President Limayem’s email to faculty on Wednesday, Sep. 15. (Graphic by Carter Mudgett for Spinnaker)
UNF’s proposed post-tenure review policy goes before the Board of Trustees Monday; understanding the context
Microsoft Authenticator (Ed Hardie/Unsplash)
UNF to make the swap from Duo to Microsoft Authenticator
UNF logo carved in stone
Post-tenure review negotiations grind to a halt as UNF declares impasse
More in Police Beat
A University of North Florida golf cart, like the ones that were stolen. (Randy Rataj/Spinnaker)
Four carts stolen or missing from UNF in last two weeks, reports show
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.
Laptop program worth nearly $10,000 stolen from UNF lab, police say
Photo by Camille Shaw
Suspects at large after attempted armed robbery at UNF, alert says
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.
UNF student allegedly spat on other student over pro-life car decal
Update: UPD investigation found “major discrepancies” in student’s story alleging fondling, police chief says
Update: UPD investigation found “major discrepancies” in student’s story alleging fondling, police chief says
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.
String of thefts reported before, during Spring Break
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest