Women's soccer improved to 7-0-0 with a road win against JU on Saturday night.
Graphic of inflation mixed with a heartbeat, created by Spinnaker
The Osprey Cafe, often called the dining hall, is situated on the southern part of UNF's campus, close to the dorms. (Photo courtesy of the UNF dining website)
Volleyball battles, defeats JU in defensive slugfest
President Moez Limayem speaks to Jacksonville leaders, community members about future collaboration between the city and the university, among other topics, at a Cuppa Jax event on Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2023.

Women’s soccer falters, shutout by EKU to start lengthy road trip

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
September 29, 2023

Starting their four-game road trip on Thursday with a 3-0 loss to Eastern Kentucky Colonels, the University of North Florida women’s soccer team failed to put away the Colonels in the second half of the game.

The Ospreys were the first to get the action started after a corner kick fired by freshman midfielder Paige McSwigan ended up hitting the crossbar on a headshot by senior defender Zara Siassi

Eastern Kentucky struck first in the fourth minute after a red card was issued to junior goalkeeper Rachel Fishkin for nailing a striker in the goalkeeping box. Nevertheless, North Florida’s defense remained aggressive as the Osprey held the Colonels at just two shots in the opening frame.

Offensive adjustments made by the Colonels had a heavy impact on the second half, as EKU out-shot the Ospreys by seven, five of which being shots on the goal

Fifteen minutes into the second, Jami Anderson landed a hooked shot from the right side of the box, adding another goal for the Colonels. Anderson achieved her second goal of the night just 20 minutes later to extend the Colonel lead to 3-0 in the 80th minute.

(Justin Nedrow)

Dejavu struck for the Ospreys who, unable to capitalize on their eight shots, fell to the Colonels a week after winning over Austin Peay with the same 3-0 final score. The game just wasn’t in their favor this time around. 

“Obviously a tough day,” Faulconer said. “The penalty and going down early hurt but we kind of created that mess ourselves. Credit to EKU, they never let up after that. Well deserved, they outplayed us regardless if we had 10 or 11 players, we weren’t ready to play today which is kind of surprising.”

After losing a player due to an early red card, coach Faulconer dug into how it affected the team. The Ospreys handled it well in the first half, he said, but not in the second.

Faulconer ended the interview emphasizing the importance of their upcoming matchup on Sunday, mentioning how they need to get points to move up in the standings. 

At about the halfway point of their season, North Florida falls to a record of 4-6-2 and drops to under .500 in ASUN conference play. The Colonels improved to a 4-6-2 overall record, with a 3-1-1 result in league play. 

The Osprey’s will continue their four-game road trip on Sunday, facing off against the Bellarmine Knights in Louisville at 1 p.m. 

More information on North Florida soccer and other Osprey sports can be found on the UNF Athletic website here

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.

