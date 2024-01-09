UNF issues all-clear after Tornado Warning expires

Updated 4:45 p.m. UNF issued an all-clear message in a Safe Ospreys alert at 4:37 p.m. after the Tornado Warning expired at 4:30 p.m. The message said students may now resume normal activities.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Fruit Cove, Palm Valley, Jacksonville Beach and southeastern Jacksonville, including UNF’s campus. Initially effective until 4:15 p.m., it has since been extended to 4:30 p.m., with a Tornado Watch lasting until 6:00 p.m.

“Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” the NWS stated in an emergency alert.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.

