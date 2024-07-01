Florida BOG appoints Jack Boyle to UNF Board of Trustees

The University of North Florida announced John “Jack” Boyle was appointed to its Board of Trustees by the Florida Board of Governors last Friday.

He is the president of Buying and North America at Fanatics and oversees all merchandising inside the Jacksonville-based company.

Boyle has been on the boards of JAX Chamber, the Episcopal School of Jacksonville and the Florida Sports Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the Jacksonville Civic Council.

“Jack is well established in the Jacksonville community with a strong track record in business and community service,” said UNF President Moez Limayem. “He is a proven supporter of UNF and will help us as we ensure that we are the destination of choice for students, faculty and staff.”

Boyle will replace pediatrician Annie Egan, who has served on the board since 2018. His appointment still must be confirmed by the Florida Senate.

