First swastika drawing in the Building 51 womens bathroom (Photo courtesy of Hailey Jacobsen)

UPD and First Coast Crime Stoppers offering rewards for information on campus crimes

Sydney Teitelbaum, Police Reporter
February 22, 2024

The University of North Florida Police Department has partnered with First Coast Crime Stoppers to offer rewards of up to $3,000 for information regarding crimes on UNF’s campus.

UPD Chief Frank Macksey said UPD encourages anyone with information about on-campus crimes to come forward with it to receive the reward and that it can be reported anonymously.

(Photo courtesy of UNF Police Department)

This semester, the university has experienced numerous cases of property crimes across campus, and UPD is currently actively investigating the cases.

So far, there have been over 13 cases of graffiti in male bathrooms, all of which consist of similar symbols written in blue and silver and have cost the university hundreds of dollars to clean.

To report any information to First Coast Crime Stoppers, call 1-866-845-8477 or **8477.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
