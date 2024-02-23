UNF accepting 400 housing contracts on March 4

Housing contracts at the University of North Florida will reopen to all students on March 4, and approximately 400 contracts will be accepted that day, according to the Department of Housing and Residence Life.

The contract closed last Friday after opening exclusively for rising freshmen and sophomores in January.

Over the past week, Housing has evaluated the number of contracts already submitted and determined they will accept 400 more when they reopen on March 4.

Housing said it expects all 400 contracts to be completed that day, after which the ability to submit them will be closed.

Because of extremely high demand, there may be students who complete and submit a contract on March 4 who cannot participate in upperclassmen room selection in April, according to Housing. Students who submit contracts on March 4 will be notified by email on March 13 if they can participate.

The ability to participate in room selection is solely determined by when the housing contract was submitted. According to Housing, the earlier a student submits the contract, the higher their priority is to be selected.

Students who are not able to participate in room selection can request to be added to the standby list on March 27 at noon. This list will be used to place students in bed spaces that may open up through contract cancellations.

Housing and the Dean of Students Office have partnered with College Pads to help those who are unable to get a room search for off-campus housing.

