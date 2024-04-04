UNF to hold several events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the University of North Florida is hosting several events over the next few weeks as part of an initiative called “Start by Believing.” The events will be hosted by the UNF Dean of Students in collaboration with various other departments on campus.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, female college students ages 18 to 24 are three times more likely than women in general to experience sexual assault, and male college students of the same age range are five times more likely than their non-student counterparts.

Yesterday, students were able to make their “Start by Believing” pledges and today, Student Health Services held their “Let’s Talk About Sex” event in the west wing of the Student Union. Many events, including today’s, feature free food and refreshments.

In the coming weeks, the Dean of Students and UPD will hold a self-defense class at the Osprey Clubhouse to teach students how to defend themselves appropriately and safely.

The City of Jacksonville will also host a proclamation reading at City Hall on April 22. Members of the UNF community will be attending alongside other community partners to show support for sexual assault survivors. The proclamation will begin at 10:30 a.m.

A complete outline of scheduled events for “Start By Believing” month follows:

Wednesday, April 3: Make Your Pledge to Start by Believing When: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Where: Market Days at Student Union Osprey Plaza



Thursday, April 4: Let’s Talk About Sex with Student Health Services When: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Where: Student Union room 3804



Tuesday, April 9: Surviving the Aftermath with Yoga When: 12:00 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. Where: Student Wellness Center



Tuesday, April 16: Self-Defense Class with UPD When: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Where: Osprey Clubhouse



Tuesday, April 16: Be Smart with Your Smartphone with the FBI When: 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Where: Student Union Ballroom A



Wednesday, April 17: Start by Believing When: 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Where: Market Days at Student Union Osprey Plaza



Monday, April 22: City Hall Proclamation When: 10:00AM to 11:00AM Where: City Hall Rotunda at 117 W Duval St



Wednesday, April 24: Denim Day Take a picture wearing denim, use #StartByBelieving, and tag @unfdos to be entered in a raffle.



Check out the Dean of Students website or Instagram for full details on all the events.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].