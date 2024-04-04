UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

The UNF Physics Department and Astronomy Club often host eclipse watch parties when they are visible from Jacksonville. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
(Courtesy of UNF Dean of Students)
Cover of The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow (Kiela Jefferson)
Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights
Vendors displayed and sold their art at the queer arts market.

UNF to hold several events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
April 4, 2024

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the University of North Florida is hosting several events over the next few weeks as part of an initiative called “Start by Believing.” The events will be hosted by the UNF Dean of Students in collaboration with various other departments on campus. 

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, female college students ages 18 to 24 are three times more likely than women in general to experience sexual assault, and male college students of the same age range are five times more likely than their non-student counterparts. 

Yesterday, students were able to make their “Start by Believing” pledges and today, Student Health Services held their “Let’s Talk About Sex” event in the west wing of the Student Union. Many events, including today’s, feature free food and refreshments. 

In the coming weeks, the Dean of Students and UPD will hold a self-defense class at the Osprey Clubhouse to teach students how to defend themselves appropriately and safely. 

The City of Jacksonville will also host a proclamation reading at City Hall on April 22. Members of the UNF community will be attending alongside other community partners to show support for sexual assault survivors. The proclamation will begin at 10:30 a.m. 

A complete outline of scheduled events for “Start By Believing” month follows:

  • Wednesday, April 3: Make Your Pledge to Start by Believing
    • When: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • Where: Market Days at Student Union Osprey Plaza
  • Thursday, April 4: Let’s Talk About Sex with Student Health Services
    • When: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • Where: Student Union room 3804
  • Tuesday, April 9: Surviving the Aftermath with Yoga
    • When: 12:00 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.
    • Where: Student Wellness Center
  • Tuesday, April 16: Self-Defense Class with UPD
    • When: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • Where: Osprey Clubhouse
  • Tuesday, April 16: Be Smart with Your Smartphone with the FBI
    • When: 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: Student Union Ballroom A
  • Wednesday, April 17: Start by Believing
    • When: 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • Where: Market Days at Student Union Osprey Plaza
  • Monday, April 22: City Hall Proclamation
    • When: 10:00AM to 11:00AM
    • Where: City Hall Rotunda at 117 W Duval St
  • Wednesday, April 24: Denim Day
    • Take a picture wearing denim, use #StartByBelieving, and tag @unfdos to be entered in a raffle. 

Check out the Dean of Students website or Instagram for full details on all the events.

(Photo courtesy of UNF Dean of Students)

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
