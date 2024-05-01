UNF students join nationwide pro-Palestine encampments, protest on the Green

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.

Tensions were high at the University of North Florida on Tuesday as students protested in solidarity with encampments at college campuses across the U.S. in recent days and called for the university to divest from Israel.

The protest, organized by UNF’s Students for a Democratic Society chapter, began at noon with speakers and chants.

By 2 p.m., students constructed a standing tent and two camping tents. Students surrounded the tents and joined hands in what they called a “ring of solidarity” with other encampments at American universities, like the University of Florida, Princeton and Columbia University.

There have been over 800 arrests at campuses across the nation since April 18, when about 108 protesters were arrested at Columbia University, the New York Times reported today.

After the tents went up on the Green, police told UNF protesters they had until 2:50 p.m. to remove them or face arrest and suspension. The protesters complied, and the tents came down.

Gallery • 4 Photos Collin Frye UNF students arrived on the Green Tuesday afternoon to voice their support for other pro-Palestine encampments.

At 2:40 p.m., Spinnaker observed about 20 police officers wearing plastic face shields arrive on bikes, but they soon left without incident. Protesters remained on the Green, shouting chants and chatting amongst themselves.

By 7 p.m., the protest had grown to a few dozen people who sat on blankets, waved Palestinian flags and listened to more speakers. Boxes of food, snacks, water and protest signs sat around them.

Around 9:30 p.m., a few students from the Jewish Ospreys, a student organization, arrived and sat on benches along the edge of the Green. They were also joined by Chabad of Southside Rabbi Shmuli Novack. They declined to comment for this story.

Ultimately, the protesters left the Green a few minutes shy of 10 p.m.

UNF Police Chief Frank Mackesy confirmed to Spinnaker that no protesters were detained or arrested.

Lissie Morales, a protester with SDS, confirmed to Spinnaker the group plans to return and protest from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day for the rest of the week.

A UNF spokesperson told Spinnaker: “The students were given 30 minutes to take tents down, per campus rules. The students removed tents and continued their protest. Students are allowed to protest, demonstrate, assemble or otherwise express their viewpoints on campus as long as they abide by applicable laws and university policies and regulations.”

How are other protests being met by universities?

Responses to students protesting on campuses across the U.S. have ranged from tear gas and police to the cancelation of commencement and suspensions.

During a Tuesday morning press conference in Naples, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that protesters “have a right to support or not support Israel; that’s the First Amendment.”

“[Protesters] don’t have a right to pitch a tent in the middle of campus and commandeer some of the property,” he said.

