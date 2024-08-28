UNF restores power after incident leaves two JEA employees injured

The University of North Florida restored power on campus after an incident that injured two JEA employees.

JEA said the electrical cabinet failure caused the outage, but no other details were released, News4Jax reported.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said the two workers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one was already discharged, News4Jax reported.

UNF President Moez Limayem provided Spinnaker with a statement on the incident.

“On behalf of the UNF community, we send our support and well wishes for quick recovery to the two JEA workers who were injured on campus today,” Limayem said.

UNF confirmed that power was restored in all areas of campus in its third campus alert, which was sent out around three hours after the outage.

The alert advised anyone experiencing issues within their spaces to contact UNF Physical Facilities.