OSLCE marks new center space with open house, free refreshments and swag

The University of North Florida’s Office of Service-Learning and Civic Engagement held an open house on Oct. 8 to introduce the center’s new space and staff. The event provided light refreshments and swag for attendees.

OSLCE Assistant Director Susan Trudeau said the center moved to a new office because it had outgrown its old space, which it previously shared with another team.

The OSLCE provides opportunities for service learning, including student-oriented projects and community events. These initiatives aim to educate students about U.S. politics in a nonpartisan way.

Some civic engagement events the OSLCE has hosted include debate watch parties and tabling for student voter registration.

Sofia Bautista, an OSLCE student employee, said she enjoys the people she works with. She said the team is always brainstorming new event plans and working with other departments on campus to collaborate.

Free swag was given out at the open house.

Students who want to get involved or volunteer with the OSLCE can contact the center via Instagram, email or stop by the office anytime. The office’s service-learning sector visits the Jacksonville Humane Society to walk dogs and holds a yearly beach cleanup.

Samantha Pottinger, a junior studying criminal justice, attended the event after reading about it in the Osprey Update. She came for the free food and to explore different parts of campus as a transfer student to UNF.

“It was fun. I met new people and enjoyed the food,” Pottinger said.

Students can learn more about volunteering and events with OSCLE by visiting their new office in Building 57, Suite 2750, or their website.

