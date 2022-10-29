Country artist Luke Bryan brings tour to Jacksonville, DeSantis makes special appearance

Country music superstar Luke Bryan brought his Raised Up Right Tour to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Friday night with opening acts Mitchell Tenpenny and Riley Green.

Bryan opened the show with a special guest, bringing out current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis onstage, who threw merch to the crowd and encouraged them to vote on Nov. 8. DeSantis also talked about the impact of Hurricane Ian that left many Floridians without their homes last month.

All the money earned from his shows in Florida will be donated to the Florida Disaster Fund to help victims of the hurricane, Bryan said.

On Saturday, the Florida Gators will face off with the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville and Bryan had a special gift for DeSantis, a Brock Bowers University of Georgia football jersey. Bryan, a Georgia Bulldogs fan, spent most of the night taunting the Florida crowd.

With a setlist of over 21 songs, Bryan showed the crowd the reason why he is one of the most popular country artists right now as they sang all the songs he performed word for word. Click through Spinnaker Photographer Justin Nedrow’s gallery of the night below:

Gallery | 21 Photos Justin Nedrow Luke Bryan performed for a Jacksonville crowd at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

