2025-2026 housing contracts to open for current upper-class residents

Housing contracts for current on-campus residents will open on Nov. 14 at noon, according to an email sent out by the University of North Florida’s housing department.

Submission of a contract will make residents eligible for room selection for upper-class bed space in Osprey Fountains, Osprey Village and The Flats at UNF. The new Honors residence hall, set to open in Fall 2025, was listed as “potentially” having available bed spaces for next fall, according to the email. Room selection will take place in March 2025.

Housing and Residence Life director Robert Boyle confirmed that the new Honors residence hall will be open for residents beginning in Fall 2025. The building will hold around 520 bed spaces, according to the university. It is unclear how many contracts will be available for students living on-campus during the 2025-2026 academic year.

Current on-campus residents living in Osprey Fountains, Osprey Village and The Flats at UNF who submit a contract for next year will be pre-assigned by Housing to their same bed space from the Fall 2024 semester. Residents who pre-assigned their rooms for next year will be able to change their assignment during the room selection process. On its website, however, Housing instructs students who know they do not want to be pre-assigned to their current rooms to complete an online form after submitting their contract.

According to the housing contract information webpage, every resident’s initial contract has a $100 processing fee.

Students can apply for a space in one of Housing’s Living-Learning communities after submitting their housing contract. Student residents can find additional information on how to apply for LLC housing on Housing’s webpage.

The 2025-2026 housing contract will open to first-year students on Nov. 20. Students who are not current residents or first-year students can complete and submit a contract starting Dec. 2. Additional information regarding the Housing Contract can be found on Housing’s contract information webpage.