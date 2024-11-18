Nov. 15 SG Committee meetings recap – proposed Title VI changes, special requests, travel requests

During the Nov. 15 University of North Florida Student Government Committee meetings, the Rules and Oversight Committee discussed proposed changes to Title VI, The Election Code. The Budget and Allocations Committee heard multiple travel and special requests.

For students who wish to vote or run in SG elections, some of the changes to Title VI alter election policies and grant the supervisor of elections new powers.

Registered student organizations should take note of the new Travel and Special Request Indexes following the B&A meeting.

Rules and Oversight Committee meeting

In a lengthy Rules and Oversight Committee meeting, Supervisor of Elections Kiley Moale, proposed changes to Title VI and Election Policies and Procedures. The committee unanimously passed these changes in a 5-0 vote.

A majority of the changes include fixing the bill’s grammatical errors, adding clarity and moving lines from Title VI to Election Policies and Procedures.

Moale said she is moving lines from the title to Election Policies and Procedures because the constitutional titles are “very vague,” whereas the Election Policies and Procedures’ go “in-depth.”

Additionally, the new title will not allow write-in candidates on the ballot during SG elections. Moale said write-in candidates were never allowed, but that rule is now reflected in Title VI.

Previously, the supervisor of elections could alter Title VI and Election Policies and Procedures up to 10 weeks prior to the nearest upcoming election. The proposed changes in Title VI would allow the supervisor of elections to alter the Title VI and Election Policies and Procedures up to six weeks prior to the nearest upcoming election.

In addition to the previous changes, the supervisor of elections will have the “authority to report election violation complaints to the Attorney General,” said Moale.

With the passing of these changes and many others, this bill will be up for passage in front of the SG Senate at the next general body meeting.

Budget and Allocations Committee meeting

During the Budget and Allocations Committee meeting, the committee heard special requests from the UNF Fencing Club and the UNF Ceramics Guild. The committee also heard travel requests from Women’s Club Flag Football, Osprey Outreach and Osprey Competitive Programmers. All special and travel requests were unanimously passed by the committee.

According to the B&A agenda, the passage of all requests will put the travel request index at $32,756.08 and the special request index at $75,762.71.

B&A Chair Tommy Mazzella was out of town on Friday, so Sen. Hazel Joseph acted as B&A chair in his stead.

Up Next

The November Osprey Voice survey, which focuses on the Boathouse restaurant in the Student Union, will be accessible to students via the SG Instagram on Monday, Nov. 18, according to USA Chair Venia Cadet.

Additionally, in Friday’s meeting, the University and Student Affairs Committee voted for the December Osprey Voice survey to focus on the UNF bookstore.

According to the UNF SG website, the next and final meeting of the fall semester will be held on Nov. 22 at noon in the Senate Chambers.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.