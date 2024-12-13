UNF celebrates Fall 2024 Commencement

Over 1,200 University of North Florida students are expected to earn their diplomas by the end of the Fall 2024 Commencement, which began at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and will end in the evening.

This fall, 937 undergraduate and 269 graduate students were set to walk across the stage Friday at the UNF Arena, according to a press release. The graduates’ ages range from 18 to 66 and come from 19 countries.

UNF president Dr. Moez Limayem began the 12:30 p.m. commencement ceremony with remarks on the importance of the graduates’ achievements.

“Our commencement today is only a moment in time, but today we celebrate these graduates as they are prepared to take on new responsibilities and to continue their education in a rapidly changing world,” he said.

According to the university, graduates from several colleges will transition into careers at companies and organizations including:

AdventHealth

Florida Department of Health

Mayo Clinic

Morgan & Morgan

City of Jacksonville

Deloitte

Education Office of the Embassy of Spain

Mercedes Benz

The class of Fall 2024 will increase UNF’s alumni population to more than 114,000. With the outgoing graduating class, the university’s total number of degrees awarded will increase to almost 99,000 bachelor’s, over 24,000 master’s and nearly 2,000 doctorates since opening in 1972.