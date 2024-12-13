UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF celebrates Fall 2024 Commencement

Madelyn Schneider and Ethan Leckie
December 13, 2024
The University of North Florida’s Fall 2024 Commencement ceremony. Photo courtesy of UNF.

Over 1,200 University of North Florida students are expected to earn their diplomas by the end of the Fall 2024 Commencement, which began at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and will end in the evening.

This fall, 937 undergraduate and 269 graduate students were set to walk across the stage Friday at the UNF Arena, according to a press release. The graduates’ ages range from 18 to 66 and come from 19 countries.

UNF president Dr. Moez Limayem began the 12:30 p.m. commencement ceremony with remarks on the importance of the graduates’ achievements.

“Our commencement today is only a moment in time, but today we celebrate these graduates as they are prepared to take on new responsibilities and to continue their education in a rapidly changing world,” he said.

According to the university, graduates from several colleges will transition into careers at companies and organizations including: 

  • AdventHealth 
  • Florida Department of Health 
  • Mayo Clinic 
  • Morgan & Morgan
  • City of Jacksonville
  • Deloitte
  • Education Office of the Embassy of Spain
  • Mercedes Benz 

The class of Fall 2024 will increase UNF’s alumni population to more than 114,000. With the outgoing graduating class, the university’s total number of degrees awarded will increase to almost 99,000 bachelor’s, over 24,000 master’s and nearly 2,000 doctorates since opening in 1972.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.
Ethan Leckie
Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
A foodie, NASCAR fan, and ASMR connoisseur, Ethan Leckie is a fourth-year journalism major at the University of North Florida, minoring in international studies, leadership, and public relations. He first began his involvement with Spinnaker as a volunteer reporter in the fall of 2021 and currently holds the position of Managing Editor. Ethan has always had a passion for writing and hopes to work for a newspaper one day. He enjoys watching YouTube, cooking, and visiting restaurants in his free time. If you see him on campus, strike up a conversation about his pieces - he loves to share his work and engage with others!