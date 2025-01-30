UNF Homecoming Week 2025: schedule of events and what to know

The University of North Florida Homecoming Week starts Feb. 1, offering students, faculty, staff and alumni an opportunity to celebrate their Osprey pride with events across campus.

UNF Homecoming week is a week dedicated to UNF students showing their school spirit. The week begins Saturday, Feb. 1 with a concert featuring Lil Yachty and Wale. As the week goes on, Ospreys can attend on-campus events such as the Homecoming Market Day, a pep rally, the Homecoming Village and a basketball double-header, according to the UNF website. UNF Homecoming Week will end with UNF Family Weekend Feb. 7 to 9.

OzFest

On Saturday, Feb. 1, UNF Homecoming Week kicks off with OzFest in Lot 18.

UNF 2024 Battle of the Bands winner, Red Magnolia, will be opening the concert, followed by performances by Lil Yachty and Wale. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m., according to the UNF website.

Student tickets are free, community tickets cost $60 and alumni get $30 off using the code “SWOOP.”

For current UNF students interested in attending, register here. Non-UNF students and alumni interested in attending can register here.

BAA Homecoming

The UNF Black Alumni Association’s Homecoming programming is held Feb. 3 through Feb. 9. BAA’s Homecoming programming includes trap yoga, a networking forum and a tailgate, according to the UNF website.

The black alumni social, black alumni Super Bowl watch party, happy hour, networking forum and trap yoga tickets are all sold out, according to the UNF BAA ticketing website.

For more information, visit the UNF BAA website.

Homecoming Market Day

On Feb. 5, UNF Student Union and UNF Student Life are collaborating to host a Homecoming Market Day at Osprey Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free food, music and entertainment will be provided, according to the UNF website.

Alumni recognition awards

The Alumni Recognition Awards Dinner will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Adam W. Herbert University Center, Building 43. The reception starts at 6 p.m. and the awards ceremony will start at 7 p.m. The dress code is business attire. Registration for this event has closed.

Pep rally

The Homecoming Pep Rally will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the UNF Arena Plaza, Building 34, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free food and entertainment will be provided, according to the UNF website.

The women’s basketball game against North Alabama will begin at 5 p.m. The men’s basketball game against Bellarmine will begin at 8 p.m. Both games will be free for students.

Family weekend

Family weekend will start on Feb. 7 and end on Feb. 9. Events include a campus tour, cookout, scavenger hunt and a brunch, according to the UNF website.

Tickets are $50 per person.

For more information and to register, click here.

Student Government Alumni Mixer

A Student Government Alumni Mixer will be held on Feb. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at John A. Delaney Student Union, Building 58, in suite 3300.

The mixer invites all UNF Student Government Alumni to celebrate its 50-year anniversary.

For more information, email SGASBT@unf.edu.

Homecoming Village

Another event to be hosted during this year’s homecoming is the Homecoming Village event. It will be held on Feb. 8 at UNF Arena Plaza from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. UNF and community partner tents will be set up, along with free food, drinks and more, according to the UNF website.

Basketball doubleheader

The homecoming basketball games will start at 2 p.m. with UNF women’s basketball playing against Central Arkansas. The men’s basketball game against Florida Gulf Coast University will start at 5 p.m.

The 2025 homecoming court will be introduced during half-time.

To find registration links and learn more about UNF Homecoming Week events, click here.

