UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
Categories:

UNF Homecoming Week 2025: schedule of events and what to know

Brennan Ambrose, Police Reporter
January 30, 2025
University of North Florida Homecoming Feb. 1 to 9. (Courtesy of UNF)

The University of North Florida Homecoming Week starts Feb. 1, offering students, faculty, staff and alumni an opportunity to celebrate their Osprey pride with events across campus.

UNF Homecoming week is a week dedicated to UNF students showing their school spirit. The week begins Saturday, Feb. 1 with a concert featuring Lil Yachty and Wale. As the week goes on, Ospreys can attend on-campus events such as the Homecoming Market Day, a pep rally, the Homecoming Village and a basketball double-header, according to the UNF website. UNF Homecoming Week will end with UNF Family Weekend Feb. 7 to 9.

OzFest

On Saturday, Feb. 1, UNF Homecoming Week kicks off with OzFest in Lot 18. 

UNF 2024 Battle of the Bands winner, Red Magnolia, will be opening the concert, followed by performances by Lil Yachty and Wale. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m., according to the UNF website.

Student tickets are free, community tickets cost $60 and alumni get $30 off using the code “SWOOP.”

For current UNF students interested in attending, register here. Non-UNF students and alumni interested in attending can register here

BAA Homecoming

The UNF Black Alumni Association’s Homecoming programming is held Feb. 3 through Feb. 9. BAA’s Homecoming programming includes trap yoga, a networking forum and a tailgate, according to the UNF website. 

The black alumni social, black alumni Super Bowl watch party, happy hour, networking forum and trap yoga tickets are all sold out, according to the UNF BAA ticketing website.

For more information, visit the UNF BAA website

Homecoming Market Day

On Feb. 5, UNF Student Union and UNF Student Life are collaborating to host a Homecoming Market Day at Osprey Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free food, music and entertainment will be provided, according to the UNF website

Alumni recognition awards

The Alumni Recognition Awards Dinner will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Adam W. Herbert University Center, Building 43. The reception starts at 6 p.m. and the awards ceremony will start at 7 p.m. The dress code is business attire. Registration for this event has closed. 

Pep rally

The Homecoming Pep Rally will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the UNF Arena Plaza, Building 34, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free food and entertainment will be provided, according to the UNF website

The women’s basketball game against North Alabama will begin at 5 p.m. The men’s basketball game against Bellarmine will begin at 8 p.m. Both games will be free for students. 

Family weekend

Family weekend will start on Feb. 7 and end on Feb. 9. Events include a campus tour, cookout, scavenger hunt and a brunch, according to the UNF website

Tickets are $50 per person. 

For more information and to register, click here

Student Government Alumni Mixer

A Student Government Alumni Mixer will be held on Feb. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at John A. Delaney Student Union, Building 58, in suite 3300. 

The mixer invites all UNF Student Government Alumni to celebrate its 50-year anniversary. 

For more information, email SGASBT@unf.edu

Homecoming Village

Another event to be hosted during this year’s homecoming is the Homecoming Village event. It will be held on Feb. 8 at UNF Arena Plaza from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. UNF and community partner tents will be set up, along with free food, drinks and more, according to the UNF website.  

Basketball doubleheader

The homecoming basketball games will start at 2 p.m. with UNF women’s basketball playing against Central Arkansas. The men’s basketball game against Florida Gulf Coast University will start at 5 p.m. 

The 2025 homecoming court will be introduced during half-time. 

To find registration links and learn more about UNF Homecoming Week events, click here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Events
An OzFestival sign outside the UNF Chick-fil-A.
UNF OzFest 2025: What to know before the event
Ozfestival headliner announcement on the UNF Student Life Instagram.
Ozfestival headliner announced, ticket sales and registration open
A screenshot of Student Life's OzFest 2025 Instagram announcement. The text reads "Save the date OzFestival Feb. 1 2025"
OzFest 2025: Info for students ahead of artist announcement
"Goldy," a goldfish sculpture, floats in the lake outside the Thomas G. Carpenter Library and Coggin College of Business at UNF.
Take a break, de-stress before finals: This week's schedule
A globe floats in the lake in front of the UNF student union for International Education Week 2024.
UNF International Education Week: A schedule of events
Panelists (pictured left to right): Nicholas Seabrook, Justin Sorrell and Adrienne Lerner.
How 'just' are Supreme Court justices?: Experts from UNF examine judicial ethics at panel event
More in Latest
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short vs West Georgia, 92-72
President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump's orders take aim at critical race theory and antisemitism on college campuses
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
Student Government budget hearing schedule announced
University of North Florida Student Government Senate Chambers.
Jan. 24 SG Committee meetings recap: Committees unanimously pass Executive Commission Statute
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Miami to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Legal battle looms as Trump orders a funding freeze during a review of federal loans and grants
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade in 2018 (Larry Bridges Jr./Unsplash)
OPINION: The pervasiveness of sports betting affects college students
More in News
UNF Board of Governors meeting tables in the John A. Delaney Student Union on Jan. 30, 2025.
Florida Board of Governors meet at UNF: LIVE UPDATES
UNF President Moez Limayem announces the renamed Silverfield College of Education and Human Services at the student union, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025
UNF President announces newly-named Silverfield College of Education and Human Services
The Arena Parking Garage, Building 38.
130 Arena Parking Garage spots unavailable Thursday ahead of BOG meeting
Survivors and relatives place candles near the Death Wall during a ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Auschwitz memorial holds observances on the 80th anniversary of the death camp's liberation
A computer-generated image of the new Honors dorms at UNF on Osprey Ridge Road. (Courtesy of UNF)
New Honors dorms to open Fall 2025, dean explains big idea
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
Built to last: Barcal-Davidson on the creation and future of SG commissions
About the Contributor
Brennan Ambrose
Brennan Ambrose, Police Reporter
Brennan Ambrose is Spinnaker's police reporter and a third-year journalism major at UNF. A creative at heart, he hopes to write for a magazine someday.