UNF spends $320,000 on OzFest performers Lil Yachty and Wale

OzFest, the University of North Florida’s annual homecoming concert, was held on Feb. 1st, with contracts from headliners Lil Yachty and Wale showing the university paid them $320,000 for their performances.

According to the contracts, Lil Yachty was paid $200,000, while Wale was paid $120,000. Both contracts required a one-hour performance from both artists, totaling a two-hour show.

This is $25,000 more than the amount spent on T-Pain and Flo Milli last year, which cost $295,000.

Student Government’s Activity and Service Fee Budget funds OzFest and similar events.

Some UNF students received the news of Lil Yachty’s arrival positively, while others disapproved.

“I thought it was cool because [Lil Yachty] is a very big artist and we’re kind of like a small school,” said Russel Odion.

“I thought it was cool but I think [Lil Yachty] is a little bit irrelevant now,” Hasan Alsaedi said.

