UNF spends $320,000 on OzFest performers Lil Yachty and Wale

Mindy McLarty and Alekzander JenkinsFebruary 12, 2025
UNF Spinnaker TV
Spinnaker TV’s Alek Jenkins interviews students about OzFest headliner Lil Yachty.

OzFest, the University of North Florida’s annual homecoming concert, was held on Feb. 1st, with contracts from headliners Lil Yachty and Wale showing the university paid them $320,000 for their performances.

According to the contracts, Lil Yachty was paid $200,000, while Wale was paid $120,000. Both contracts required a one-hour performance from both artists, totaling a two-hour show. 

This is $25,000 more than the amount spent on T-Pain and Flo Milli last year, which cost $295,000.

Student Government’s Activity and Service Fee Budget funds OzFest and similar events.

Click here to see the full contract for Lil Yachty and the full contract for Wale.

Some UNF students received the news of Lil Yachty’s arrival positively, while others disapproved.

“I thought it was cool because [Lil Yachty] is a very big artist and we’re kind of like a small school,” said Russel Odion.

“I thought it was cool but I think [Lil Yachty] is a little bit irrelevant now,” Hasan Alsaedi said.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker's managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she's not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.