Ospreys defensive woes continue in close loss to EKU on senior night

Even though four Ospreys notched double figures, the University of North Florida Men’s Basketball team came up short to Eastern Kentucky on senior night last Wednesday.

On a night when UNF honored seniors Oscar Berry, Nate Lliteras, and Nestor Dyachok, the Ospreys faltered late in the second half, losing similarly to the team’s previous game against FGCU. Despite jumping out to an eight-point lead less than five minutes into the match, UNF’s defensive struggles continued and the Ospreys lost their fifth game in seven tries.

First Half

Four different players drained three-pointers to give UNF the 13-5 lead at the first media timeout. Trailing 20-12, the Colonels proceeded to go on a 10-0 run, with most of its shots coming in the paint, which gave EKU its first lead in nearly 10 minutes of game time.

The Ospreys continued to surrender points near the basket and EKU pushed its advantage to six, 29-23, at the under eight media timeout. Sophomore guard Jasai Miles sank two straight threes to shrink the deficit to a pair, 31-29.

After pacing with the Colonels for the remainder of the half, UNF headed to the locker room down 44-39.

Second Half

It was the Josh Harris show for the opening three minutes of the final frame. The freshman forward notched UNF’s first seven points courtesy of two tip-ins, a dunk, and a free throw. Most of these buckets came after Harris rebounded his misses. This scoring barrage was almost enough to give UNF the lead, but the Ospreys still trailed by one.

Harris and sophomore Jaylen Smith traded buckets during the next two minutes but Devontae Blanton and Turner Buttry made multiple shots for EKU, allowing the Colonels to keep their 58-54 lead nearly six minutes into the half.

A Lliteras dunk gave UNF its largest lead since early in half one, 72-68 with seven minutes left. However, following a three minute EKU scoring drought, the Colonels answered with a 12-0 run over the span of nearly five minutes to ice the game for good.

Now down 80-72, the Ospreys utilized the paint more and went on a 7-2 run thanks to five made free throws, cutting the Colonel lead to one possession, 82-79, with one minute remaining.

Postgame Reaction

However, four EKU free throws clinched the victory, and UNF finished conference play 8-10, its worst mark since 2022. Following the game, head coach Matthew Driscoll called out UNF’s issues under pressure.

“I’m really disappointed in our ability to function under pressure, and what I mean by that is there was three huge blown coverages that are staples in our program,” Driscoll said.

While taking accountability, Driscoll noted the “daunting task” of the ASUN tournament, where UNF fell to Austin Peay on Sunday. UNF is last in the ASUN in defense, allowing nearly 85 points per game. Yes, the Ospreys are first in the conference in points per game (82.8), but UNF still has a negative point margin.

Driscoll acknowledged those inconsistencies.

“We didn’t finish,” Driscoll said, referring to UNF’s five minute scoring drought. “And it’s very frustrating on my part that we don’t have the ability to take care of these little details.”

What Driscoll means by little details is limiting turnovers and opponent offensive rebounds. UNF allowed crucial Colonel second chances late in the game.

The Ospreys season is over after a loss to Austin Peay in the ASUN tournament’s first round. The recap of that game can be found here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.