Strong pitching, clutch hitting lead UNF Baseball to series win over Alabama State

The UNF baseball team won a three-game series over Alabama State University at Harmon Stadium after snatching game one and splitting a Saturday doubleheader.

Starting pitcher Will Ross pitched seven innings, allowing just one run, and shortstop Mitchell Collins scored three runs, leading UNF to a 5-2 series opening win. In the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday, first baseman Cade Bush notched two RBIs, while Collins smacked a home run to secure the series for UNF. During the series finale, the Ospreys faltered in run-rule fashion.

Game One

James Oman and Collins drilled back-to-back singles to initiate the Ospreys’ first scoring threat in the second inning. UNF scored after taking advantage of a Hornets error. Alabama State responded quickly in the third inning by capitalizing on two free passes.

Following a walk and hit by pitch, Juan Cruz hit an RBI single to cut the Ospreys’ lead in half. In the fourth inning, North Florida extended its run total when Bush took advantage of a Collins walk by bringing home the sophomore with a one-out double.

Even though UNF was up 2-1 with starting pitcher Ross in control on the mound, the Ospreys weren’t satisfied, and filed an insurance claim in the sixth inning. With one out, UNF padded its lead after Bush and Collins singled, giving the duo two hits each.

However, UNF ended up scoring two runs because of two Alabama State errors. Now down 5-1, the Hornets attempted a comeback in the eighth inning. Cruz’s second single was the first of three in the inning for the Hornets, and the reigning SWAC Freshman of the Year scored Alabama State’s second run of the night on a fielder’s choice.

After adding another insurance run in the eighth, Kaden Humphrey stranded a leadoff double in the ninth to clinch North Florida’s victory.

Game Two

Weather wise, the series didn’t go smoothly. The final game, originally scheduled for Sunday, Mar. 9 at 1 p.m., was moved to Mar. 8 because of forecasted weather. This prompted a doubleheader on Saturday, Mar. 8.

However, because of weather on Saturday, game two was delayed 30 minutes.

Despite allowing four hits, UNF starter Ryan Fury pitched nearly five scoreless innings. Fury was followed by the winning pitcher, Kai Etwaru, who threw 3.1 hitless frames. On the offensive side, Collins continued his excellent weekend with a third-inning home run to break the scoreless tie.

Midway through the contest, Mikel Pryor hit an RBI single to even the game at one. It wasn’t until the eighth inning when Bush broke the tie with a two-RBI single. This was all UNF needed as junior Brandon Adams shut the door in the final frame to clinch the series for the home team.

Game Three

UNF struggled in all facets of the game. While going for the team’s first sweep of the season, the Ospreys allowed runs in almost every inning, including crooked numbers in two innings. Right out of the gate, UNF found itself down 4-0.

Even though the Ospreys got one back in the first inning, the Hornets outscored UNF 9-0 the next four innings, leading to a 14-4 run-rule defeat. On the positive side, redshirt sophomore Connor Witherington drilled his first collegiate home run late in the game.

Overall, Bush and Collins led the team with eight hits on the weekend.

Following the series, head coach Joe Mercadante said it’s tough to win college baseball games, so according to the second-year coach, winning the series is a great accomplishment.

“Anytime you can win a series it’s always a good feeling,” Mercadante said. “I think we’re all a little disappointed in how we played in the third game.”

Mercadante said he wants to try to limit letdowns this season.

“At this level, you’ve gotta come out and play clean from the get go and we certainly didn’t do that in the third game of the series,” Mercadante said.

After the series win, UNF improved to 9-7 and Alabama State dropped to 6-11. UNF will stay home for its final tune up before ASUN conference play and host Florida A&M on Tuesday, Mar. 11 at 4 p.m.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.