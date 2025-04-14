UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF students raise concerns as summer, fall registration opens

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government ReporterApril 14, 2025
Lena Perkins
Signs around campus encourage students to make an appointment with their advisors before summer and fall registration.

Registration for summer and fall classes opened up for University of North Florida students on Monday. While some students said they don’t expect any issues, others expressed concerns about how their registration times may impact their ability to enroll in required courses.

UNF students were able to access their time tickets on April 4, which are designated course registration windows assigned to each student. Time tickets indicate the date and time a student can begin registering for classes.

Morgan Hermann, a political science major at UNF, said he has never received a poor time ticket. 

“I’ve always gotten a good time ticket because of honors and student government, so I’ve never had too much of an issue,” Hermann said.

Other students, including Leilani Pagan Courson, have had different experiences. Courson, a behavioral neuroscience major and student employee at the UNF library, said she’s worried about getting the classes she needs to graduate.

“Some of these courses are a real hit or miss for me,” Courson said. “They don’t have a lot of seats open, but they are very necessary for me to be able to stay on track, and I’m a little worried. I’m scared because I really want to do well at UNF.”

This fear has led many students to question how time tickets are determined. While many believe the system is based solely on credit hours, this is not entirely accurate. Credit hours are only one of the variables used to determine what time tickets students are given, according to Interim University Registrar Jacqueline Piazza.

“Other variables in the complex logic include student type, degree code, and cohort type. UNF offers priority registration to special populations such as honors students, athletes, and students registered with the Student Accessibility Center. Other variables include state-mandated populations such as veterans,” Piazza said in a written statement.

In response to student concerns, Piazza said that students should take full advantage of the tools and resources available during registration season. 

“The first recommendation is to register at the assigned time–many students don’t utilize their time ticket slot,” Piazza said. “If all sections of a needed course are filled, students can join the waitlist. Department chairs and dean’s offices monitor waitlists and often open seats and sections to meet student demand. Students can also meet with their advisor to find if there are other classes they could take in place of a filled course.” 

Still, some students feel that transparency and fairness should be prioritized.

“I do believe that upperclassmen, disabled students, and veterans do deserve good time tickets,” Courson said. “You’ve spent a lot of time here. You deserve to be able to get the classes you need to graduate… I mean, I love this campus, but it’s frustrating.”

While frustrations around time ticket assignments remain, the university encourages students to register promptly, use waitlists and consult with advisors to stay on track. In the meantime, students like Courson remain hopeful that their concerns will be heard. “We just want to feel like we have a fair shot at finishing our degrees on time,” she said.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter
Lena Perkins
Lena Perkins, Staff Writer Intern
Lena Perkins was Spinnaker’s staff writer intern during the fall of 2024. She’s a communications major with a concentration in advertising at the University of North Florida, while double-minoring in Professional & Public Writing and Digital Marketing. She enjoys listening to music, scrolling social media, finding new local coffee shops and any chance to travel.