Still looking for classes?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With the spring semester fast approaching, it’s crunch time on figuring out what to take. Consider these classes to carry you into the new decade.

EUH 3411 Ancient Rome (FC) (CRN 10123)

Meeting on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. with Dr. Philip Kaplan, this class will satisfy three credits toward the Foreign Culture (FC) requirement for students who took a foreign language in high school. According to UNF’s Course Catalog, this class promises to “examine the culture of ancient Rome from the days of the early kings to the collapse of the Roman empire.” You can find this course listed under the prefix EUH, or by looking at the history department’s listings.

ARH 2000 Art Appreciation (CRN 10015)

Looking for a splash of color to kick off the new year? Try your hand at Art Appreciation. Meeting on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1:40 p.m. to 2:55 p.m. with Dr. Lisa West, this class will satisfy three credits toward UNF’s “common core” in the humanities category for the General Education Requirements. You also have the option of taking the class online with the same professor (CRN 11101) or with Dr. Sylvia Ferguson (CRN 11578).

ACG 2021 Principles of Financial Accounting (CRN 10249)

Considering the lucrative world of accounting as a possible future? Well, three sections of this prerequisite for the major are still open. Meeting three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. with Dr. Hubert Gill, this course requires you to have completed MAC 1105 College Algebra with a grade of “C” or better.

STA 2014 Elementary Statistics for Health and Social Sciences (CRN 11460)

Statistics is the gateway for many majors at UNF, and if you’re not sure where you’re headed with your degree over the next four years, it might be wise to have it under your belt anyway. Meeting on Tuesday and Thursday from 1:40 p.m. to 2:55 p.m. with Dr. Luminita Razaila, this course will serve as an introduction to “data analysis, probability, statistical distributions, confidence intervals” and more.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].