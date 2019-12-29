Jackson, Ospreys down Crusaders

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The UNF Women’s Basketball team hadn’t played a home game since their 110-46 win over Warner University on November 9. That was three days before Disney+ launched.

In their return to UNF Arena, the Ospreys felt right at home with an 80-60 win over Holy Cross.

The offense was alive and well in the first quarter with both sides combining for 31 points.

At the end of the first quarter, the Ospreys led, 18-13.

Holy Cross was cold from the field in the first half, going 4-14, but found success from deep with 3-7 shots made. This should come as no surprise considering that Holy Cross is the top-ranked three-point shooting team in the NCAA.

The Crusaders held a tight 37-36 lead at halftime with the Ospreys a step behind.

Jazz Bond led the Ospreys with 11 points at the half and Tiffany Tolbert chipped in with eight points of their own.

As the second half began, Holy Cross initially began to separate themselves with a 6-0 run.

After a 13-5 run by UNF, the Ospreys began to take control and grabbed a 56-54 lead at the final buzzer of the third quarter.

UNF had strength in numbers with four players recording double-digit points before the fourth quarter began.

The Crusaders could barely amount any offense as the Ospreys cruised through with an 80-60 win.

Adrienne Jackson led the way with a career-high 22 points, nailing all four of her three-pointers.

Tolbert, Bond, and Janesha Green all recorded double-digit scoring performances and combined for 47 points.

The Ospreys improve to 6-6 and stay home to take on Edward Waters College on Tuesday, December 31 at 2 p.m.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].