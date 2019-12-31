Ospreys struggle to contain Toppin in road loss to No. 20 Dayton

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Obi Toppin’s 31-point performance against the Ospreys was the difference maker in a 77-59 win for the Flyers.

Early on, the Ospreys and Flyers duked it out and a 9-0 run by UNF trimmed the deficit to 13-12 with less than 14 minutes left in the first half.

The Flyers began to take off within the last four minutes of the half as their largest lead was 40-22 with less than two minutes in the first half.

When the final buzzer for the first half sounded, the Flyers led, 42-28.

Toppin and Trey Landers were a driving force for the Flyers, combining for 22 points against UNF.

The Birds of Trey were 6-15 from deep and Wajid Aminu led the team with eight points including a pair of triples.

A crescendo of dunks to begin the second half was a major paradigm shift, giving the Flyers a 51-32 lead with 15:45 left.

After an emphatic dunk by Toppin, the 63-39 lead loomed too large for the Ospreys in an eventual 77-59 loss.

Toppin’s performance throughout the game looked like he was playing NBA Jam, putting up a career-high 31 points and slamming down ten dunks to separate the Flyers from UNF.

Carter Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

The Ospreys drop to 7-8 to end their non-conference schedule and begin ASUN play at Kennesaw State on Thursday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m.

