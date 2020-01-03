Ospreys lock down Owls with impressive defensive performance

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The UNF Men’s Basketball team began their year – and their conference schedule – with a 76-57 road win against Kennesaw State.

The Birds of Trey relied on its defense to overcome a lackluster 7-26 game from behind the three-point line. The team forced 16 turnovers, leading to 22 points.

UNF jumped out to a 10-point lead thanks in part to a couple of quick threes from senior JT Escobar.

Kennesaw State quickly reduced the gap and tied the game.

The Ospreys would go on a scoring run in the last five minutes of the first half to go into the locker room up by 14 points.

Garrett Sams led all first half scoring with 10 points along with five rebounds.

North Florida kept up the strong performance in the second half.

The Ospreys maintained a lead greater than 10 points for all but 13 seconds in the period.

Senior guard, Ivan Gandia-Rosa chipped in with 12 points in the half, making five of his eight shots.

Gandia-Rosa led the Ospreys with 18 points and seven assists. Sams and Escobar also performed well, scoring 16 and 14 points, respectively.

The Ospreys improve to 1-0 in the ASUN and will travel to Florence, Alabama to challenge North Alabama on Saturday, January 4 at 4:30 p.m.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].