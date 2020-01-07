Ospreys shut down Owls for first conference win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Behind an impressive defensive performance and three players scoring in double-digits, the Ospreys swooped in to grab the 64-55 win over Kennesaw State.

The Ospreys got off to a 9-2 lead in the first four minutes of the game, making four of their first six shots.

A pair of threes from Gillian Piccolino fueled the Owls offense to stay within reach of UNF, trailing 16-14 after the first quarter.

The shots continued to fall for UNF, connecting 43 percent of their shots from the field and 40 percent from deep. With the hot shooting, the Ospreys led, 31-26 at the half. Adrienne Jackson led the pack with eight points.

After a 19-9 run in the third quarter, Kennesaw reclaimed a 45-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Ospreys’ shooting was ice cold, making just one of their last eight shots from the field.

A layup by Green gave the Ospreys a 46-45 lead with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter.

The defense was a huge factor in the fourth quarter for UNF, limiting the Owls to 10 points.

The lockdown defense allowed the Ospreys to capitalize their scoring with 24 points in the final quarter to seal the 64-55 win.

Green led the team with 17 points and pulled down six rebounds while Jackson scored 14 and Dasha Eremeeva put up 13 points.

The Ospreys improve to 8-7 (1-1 ASUN) and come home to take on NJIT on Saturday, January 11 at 1:00 p.m.

