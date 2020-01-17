Hendricksen leads second half surge in win over JU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

Carter Hendricksen’s 14 points in the second half jumpstarted UNF’s offense in a 75-68 win over their cross-town rival, JU.

After the Ospreys took an early 8-3 lead, the Dolphins bounced back by going on an 8-2 run after the media timeout to regain an 11-10 lead.

JU continued to muscle past the Ospreys midway through the first half with eight points inside from David Bell.

Garrett Sams woke up the Ospreys scoring with a pair of triples followed by a three-pointer from Ezekiel Balogun to regain a 28-25 lead.

It was a race to the finish in the closing minutes of the first half and Aamahne Santos hit a late trey to pull the Dolphins within two before the first half closed with a 31-29 UNF lead.

Sams set the pace for the Ospreys with 18 first half points.

Carter Hendricksen was a key piece in the Ospreys’ offensive resurgence throughout the second half with 14 points.

UNF would stretch their lead to as much as 14 but a late comeback by JU in the last minute of the game would add some drama.

With 19 seconds late in the game, Santos made a layup to cut UNF’s lead to 73-68.

The Ospreys played keep away in the remaining seconds and after Sams was fouled, he made both free throws to cement the 75-68 win.

Sams led all with 24 points with Hendricksen not far behind with 17 of his own.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa (13) and Wajid Aminu (11) also ended the night with double-digit scoring performances.

Bell had a dominant outing for the Dolphins, scoring 21 points and pulling down 13 boards.

This win marks 200 for UNF men’s basketball head coach Matthew Driscoll’s career.

Despite the milestone and road win over their cross-town rival, Driscoll knows the stakes of their matchup next Thursday against Liberty, who currently sit at the top of the ASUN standings.

“This win is no bigger or smaller but it is a big road win and all wins are critical,” Coach Driscoll said. “Liberty’s coming in and whoever wins Thursday night is in first place.”

With the win over JU, the Ospreys improve to 11-9 (4-1 ASUN).

The battle for first place in the ASUN takes place at UNF Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

