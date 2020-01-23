Suit up at JCPenny’s for the upcoming Osprey Career Fair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you are considering hitting up one of UNF’s many career fairs, or if you’re preparing for job interviews after graduation, consider checking out JCPenny’s Suit Up event where you can score some professional wear at a reasonable price.

JCPenny will be offering 60% off select men’s and women’s apparel, dress, and shoes during their event. Sephora will be offering free mini makeovers and samples and the salon will be offering free hair consulting and mini hair makeover.

The event will be taking place Sunday, January 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Bring your student ID or have your N# ready for your discount card.

This event will prepare you just in time for the Osprey Career Fair, hosted by the College of Arts and Sciences Career Success Center, in collaboration with the Coggin College of Business.

The career fair is taking place Tuesday, February 4, and is hosting over 75 companies recruiting UNF students for jobs and internships. Business attire is required.

