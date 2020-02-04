Madeleine Albright to visit UNF

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tomorrow at 7:00 p.m., Madeleine Albright, the first female Secretary of State (under Bill Clinton) will be discussing her new book and career highlights at the UNF Arena.

Prior to the event, the Fearless Woman Initiative will be hosting a free pre-lecture with Albright as a guest speaker in the Student Union West, room 3703CD. This event will start at 5 p.m. and go until 6:30 p.m., where at that time guests of the pre-lecture will switch venues to the UNF Arena with the benefit of VIP seating.

E-tickets are available here.

Albright will be visiting UNF as part of the Distinguished Voices Lecture Series, which is sponsored by the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville, the President’s Office, and the University Development and Alumni Engagement.

