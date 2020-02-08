Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Welcome to Uni News, Spinnaker’s rundown of the top stories of the week – every Friday. On this podcast, our team will give a quick recap of the news room’s favorite stories that week. Stories mentioned in the podcast will be available in the links below if you’d like to read more. You can also listen to our podcast air on 95.5 fm WSKR every every Friday at 1 p.m.

Madam Secretary: A Conversation with Madeleine Albright

Albright was the first woman to fill the role of Secretary of State, at the time making her the highest ranking woman in the history of the United States government. On Wednesday night, in the UNF Arena, she spoke to thousands of people as if she were having a cup of coffee with all of them individually…read more here.

UNF Basketball makes a splash in annual cancer fundraiser

Coaches vs. Cancer week sees several events including the Suits and Sneakers game, where coaches replace their dress shoes with sneakers on the sideline for one game…read more and see the interview here.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].