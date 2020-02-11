Ospreys stunned by Highlanders

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

Entering Monday’s game, the NJIT Highlanders were on a 13-game losing skid. After a strong second half, the Highlanders broke the streak with a 60-56 win over UNF.

The Ospreys got out to a quick 12-2 run early in the first quarter powered by five points from Adrienne Jackson to force a NJIT timeout. After the timeout, the Highlanders outscored the Ospreys 12-8 throughout the first quarter to cut the deficit to 20-14.. Samantha Schultz and Jackson recorded seven points for their team.

The shots weren’t falling for either side in the second quarter with both teams combining for 7-32 from the field. The Highlanders continued to chip away and only trailed 29-23 at the half. Danielle Tunstall led all with eight points and nine rebounds.

The Highlanders exploded with a 10-0 run to reclaim a 42-37 lead over the Ospreys to close the third quarter. The shooting woes continued for the Ospreys, sinking just 1-7 from the field.

The Ospreys began to wake up in the fourth quarter, making 3-8 shots from deep. Down 56-48, UNF had a late comeback but fell short in a 60-56 loss.

Tunstall recorded her eighth double-double of the season with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Jazz Bond, Jackson and Green scored 11 points apiece for the Ospreys. Jackson and Bond also combined for 20 rebounds.

The Ospreys have now lost three straight games and drop to 13-11 (6-5 ASUN). The Highlanders improve to 4-19 (1-9 ASUN).

UNF returns home to take on North Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

