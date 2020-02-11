FSCJ professor dies in a crash on Heckscher Drive

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A two-vehicle crash took the life of Professor Miriam Folk on Monday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Folk was attempting to pull out of the Sandollar Restaurant when she was struck by another vehicle. She died on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck her was driving without a valid driver’s license. They and their three passengers were uninjured.

Folk was 80-years-old and a current professor at FSCJ. She had been teaching since 2005. According to her Facebook, she was also a former school principal in Pennsylvania.

