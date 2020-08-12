Two Power Five conferences postpone college football as concerns grow over a heart issue caused by Covid-19

College football will have to go on without two of its Power Five conferences as the Big Ten and the Pac-12 have postponed their seasons due to Covid-19.

The decision came late last night originally reported by ESPN. In their report, the Big Ten said the decision was made based on the long-term effects of contracting the virus and heart inflammation called myocarditis that is caused by Covid-19.

The Pac-12 was effectively in the same disappointing boat as concerns over player safety and availability of rapid quick-turnaround covid testing were major talking points around the conference.

As of today, 53 of the 130 FBS college football teams will not play a college football season this fall and most will plan to play in the spring. The other three conferences in the Power Five (ACC, SEC and Big 12) will now have to figure out what to do and whether or not to follow the lead of the Big Ten and the Pac-12.

Over 160,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States and while vaccines are being developed and tested all over the world, much uncertainty lies for fall sporting events in college and professional sports.

What does this mean for the ASUN conference and UNF sports?

While the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed college football, all other fall D1 sports in those two conferences are scheduled to play this fall. With college football being the premiere D1 sporting event, the future holds

The ASUN conference has postponed the fall season to an updated start date of Sept. 18 as it provides more time to make a decision regarding the fall season. UNF is fortunate to play many non-contact sports, but the recent concern over the heart issue will certainly be cause for conversation in the coming weeks.

Even if fall sports will be played this fall, it is expected that spectators will not be allowed and it will be conference-only play.

For more updates on whether or not you’ll be able to see our Osprey athletes play this fall, we’ll be here reporting on the latest news.

